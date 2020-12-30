EU Officials Sign Post-Brexit Trade Deal With U.K.

BRUSSELS (AP) -

European Council President Charles Michel prepares to sign the Brexit trade agreement, due to come into force on Jan. 1, 2021, in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday. (Reuters/Johanna Geron/Pool)

The European Union’s top officials have formally signed the post-Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel put pen to paper on Wednesday morning during a brief signature ceremony in Brussels. The documents will then be flown across the Channel to London in a RAF plane for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to sign them.

The U.K. Parliament will later start debating the agreement setting up new trade rules between the 27-nation bloc and former member Britain. The agreement needs approval from Britain’s Parliament and from the EU’s legislature, which is not expected to take up the deal for weeks.