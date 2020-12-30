Over 5,000 New Coronavirus Cases; Over 650K Vaccinated

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 4:28 am |

People receive the COVID-19 vaccine, at a vaccination center at the Kaplan medical center in Rechovot, Tuesday. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The Health Ministry on Wednesday morning reported that 5,583 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed on Tuesday, the second day in a row Israel recorded over 5,000 new infections.

Israel’s death toll since the start of the pandemic stands at 3,292.

609 patients are listed in serious condition, with 154 connected to ventilators.

With 97,395 tests conducted Tuesday, the contagion rate rose to 5.7%.

The Health Ministry also reported Wednesday that more than 650,000 Israelis have already received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that 152,000 people received their shots on Tuesday. “We are on our way to one million people vaccinated,” Edelstein said. “That is the way to defeat the pandemic.”