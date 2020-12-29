Tentative Reopening for Tourist Flights in April

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 2:17 pm |

Ben Gurion Airport during the coronavirus pandemic. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Israel has tentative plans to reopen the country to foreign tourists in April, according to Ynet on Tuesday.

The Health Ministry has reportedly reached understandings with the Incoming Tour Operators Association in Israel, conditioned on the success of the vaccination campaign and other factors.

The health status of foreign nationals wishing to visit Israel would have to be verified. Tourists would be required to fill out a declaration at the Health Ministry website to obtain approval for the trip, undergo a COVID-19 test within than 72 hours of the flight, purchase special health insurance and register a detailed list of places and times for the trip with Israeli authorities in case quarantine is needed. Their movements will be monitored.

Initially, only tourists from “green,” countries with low coronavirus infection levels, will be allowed.

Booking of tickets would be premature at this time, as the proposal is still only in the planning stages, and awaits formal approval.