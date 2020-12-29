New York Shortens Quarantine Requirement from 14 Days to 10 Days

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 2:56 pm |

December 11, 2020 – Albany, NY – Governor Andrew Cuomo provides a coronavirus update at the State Capitol. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

New York State has updated its quarantine guidelines to align with the Center for Disease Control’s recommended guidelines.

Now, individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 can leave quarantine after ten days, not fourteen, so long as he or she has not developed any symptoms. Testing would not be required.

If an individual begins to feel symptoms within the next four days, he or she must immediately return to quarantine and contact a healthcare provider to inquire after testing.

Regardless of exposure, all New Yorkers are urged to continue to wear masks, social distance, and avoid gatherings, especially if they are indoors.

“As we approach the New Year…all New Yorkers must remember one simple truth – celebrating smart stops shutdowns,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo in a statement. “[The] data shows vast majority of new cases are stemming from private gatherings. I understand not being able to join together with loved ones makes an already trying year, more difficult, but it also means we control our own destiny. New York is leading the nation in quickly and efficiently administering the vaccine, so if we can continue that progress and the rest of us keep making smart decisions like avoiding gatherings, socially distancing and wearing masks, we will finally reach the light at the end of the tunnel.”

The state currently has 7,814 people hospitalized with the coronavirus. The statewide positivity rate is 7.14%.

This is the thirteenth day in a row more than 100 people are recorded to have died from the coronavirus in one day in New York.

