Bnei Brak Stands Out in Quality of Life Survey

Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 2:15 pm |

An outdoor minyan in Bnei Brak due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Bnei Brak was ranked first in seven categories of a quality of life survey conducted by the Central Bureau of Statistics, Globes reported on Tuesday.

The survey, based on information gathered as of December 2019, before the pandemic struck, found that Bnei Brak was at the top of the list of Israel’s 16 largest cities in: work satisfaction, life satisfaction, expectations for the future, satisfaction about the balance between work and other aspects of life, the lowest number of new cancer cases per capita, the least juvenile obesity, and the highest voter turnout in Knesset elections.

The CBS study consisted of 80 different indices, some which measure objective data and others based on subjective feelings as reported by respondents.

Among the results from other cities: The residents of Yerushalayim had the lowest percentage of people with feelings of loneliness and feelings of depression.

Kfar Saba was first in nine areas: longest life expectancy, lowest housing density, satisfaction with neighborhood, satisfaction with home, satisfaction about cleanliness of the city, satisfaction with the economic situation, highest rate of Internet use (considered by the researchers to be a positive), and lowest number of people with part time work seeking full time jobs, and the highest number of people working in their chosen profession.

Tel Aviv – Yafo led in seven quality of life categories; Rishon Lezion won points for its parks and green areas and safe streets; Petach Tikva led in civil involvement and the lowest percentage of neighbors who make noise; Ramat Gan came in first in recycling and the lowest in feeling of being discriminated against. Rehovot led in the number of residents who felt their job offered opportunities for promotion; and Beersheva led in the lowest dissatisfaction in the amount of time it takes to travel to work.

Haifa led in the lowest percentage of housing services costs and Netanya led in the quality of water and the lowest percentage of householders paying 30% or more of their income for housing.