Man Returns From UAE, Caught With Gold-Plated iPhone, Stone-Studded Watch

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 28, 2020 at 9:39 am |

The diamond-studded watch caught by customs. (Israel Tax Authority)

An Israeli-Arab from the town of Jisr az-Zarqa who returned from Dubai was detained at Ben Gurion Airport on Monday morning when he passed through customs without declaring an iPhone 12 Pro plated with 24-karat gold and a stone-set watch he bought in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He was caught during a routine inspection carried out by Ben Gurion Airport customs inspectors for passengers returning from abroad.

The gold-plated iPhone. (Israel Tax Authority)

The incident was transferred to the care of the relevant authorities.

The UAE has become a very popular destination for Israeli tourists, with some 4,000 Israelis traveling to the Gulf country on a daily basis, including many from the Arab sector.