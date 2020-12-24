Ukrainian Airlines to Compensate Israelis for Anti-Semitism

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 5:56 am |

A Ukrainian International Airlines plane.

An Israeli court has ruled that Ukrainian International Airlines will have to compensate an Israeli couple NIS 5,000 ($1,550) for publicly humiliating the two in an incident that happened two and a half years ago, Yisrael Hayom reported.

According to the couple, airline personnel refused to fly them from Vienna to Israel even though their luggage was already checked in.

The couple was asked to pay an extra charge of €60 ($70) due to excess weight in their carry-ons. The two attempted to move an item from one bag into another and were “humiliated in public” when airline workers made anti-Semitic remarks, such as, “Why do Jews always have a problem paying money?”

The workers refused to give the hand luggage back to the couple until after the two arrived in Israel on a different flight.

While the airline denied the anti-Semitic allegations, they did not contradict the plaintiffs’ testimony, and were charged NIS 5,000.