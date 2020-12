YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 7:15 am |

Israeli forensics and police officers at the scene where the body of Mrs. Esther Horgan was found at a forest in a terror attack, Monday. (Meir Vaknin/Flash90)

Israeli security forces arrested a Palestinian from the Jenin area who is suspected of involvement in the murder of Mrs. Esther Horgan, Hy”d, a mother of 6 who was found dead early Monday morning near her home in the Shomron.

The arrest was made during a joint operation between the Israel Police, Border Police and IDF.