Those who Recovered from Covid Won’t Need Quarantine

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 12:14 pm |

A passengers toting travel bags at Ben Gurion Airport. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The requirement for quarantine on Israelis returning from abroad will not apply to those who have had the coronavirus and recovered from it, Globes reported on Thursday.

Recovery must be documented, however, and the exemption can be obtained from the Ministry of Interior’s Immigration and Population Authority, which cross-references data with the Ministry of Health.

So far, approximately 351,000 Israelis have recovered from Covid-19, according to ministry data.

Since there aren’t nearly enough rooms in quarantine facilities for the tens of thousands of Israelis who are due to arrive in the coming days, many of them will be allowed to isolate at home. Those returning from the U.K., South Africa and Denmark will be given higher priority for placement in state-run hotels because of the new virus mutations reported in those countries.

Starting Wednesday, free Covid-19 tests were available at Ben Gurion airport for incoming passengers. Those passengers who take the test and then another nine days later can shorten their isolation to 10 days from 14 days, if both results are negative.