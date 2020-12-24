NYPD Arrests Suspect With Large Automatic Rifle

NEW YORK (BoroPark24.com) -

Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 2:04 pm |

NYPD officers have arrested and taken into custody Anthony Omisore, a 31-year-old African-American man at a home at 13th Avenue and 37th Street on Wednesday afternoon, after a 24-year-old woman called 911 to report that she had been assaulted after she was hit with a gun.

The suspect reported that Osimore hit her in the ribs with the back of the rifle, causing pain.

Not only did the police arrest Osimore, but they were able to remove a large automatic weapon that police called a “large capacity ammo feed device,” which was loaded and illegally owned by the perpetrator.

“Great job last night by our patrol officers removing these illegal firearms,” tweeted NYPD Deputy Inspector James King, Commanding Officer, who also posted photos of the confiscated illegal firearm.