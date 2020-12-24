Liam and Emma Maintain Dominance as Top NYC Baby Names

NEW YORK -

Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 6:26 pm |

Little Liam and Emma reign supreme yet again.

Liam was the top choice of baby names for boys in 2019, for the fourth straight year, and Emma led on the girls’ side for the third consecutive year. There were 764 Liams and 497 Emmas born in New York City last year.

The city Health Department releases baby-name statistics for each year at the end of December the following year.

On the boys’ side, Noah, Ethan and Jacob were Nos. 2, 3 and 4 for the second consecutive year, followed by Lucas, Aiden, Daniel, Michael, David and Matthew.

Olivia was the second-most-popular girls’ name, followed by Sophia, Mia, Isabella, Leah, Ava, Chloe, Amelia and Charlotte.

Nine of the top 10 boys’ names on the 2018 list remained on the list in 2019; the sole exception was Alexander in 2018 replaced by Michael in 2019.

Likewise, the girls’ top 10 list of 2019 is identical to 2018 but for one switch: Sarah in 2018 replaced by Charlotte in 2019.

A total of 110,443 babies – 56,516 boys and 53,927 girls – were born in The Big Apple last year, a 3.4 decrease from the 114,296 births of 2018.

Manhattan had the most births with 42,482. (Borough listings are based the location of the hospital of birth, not necessarily the home of the mother). Brooklyn was second with 27,067, followed by Queens with 22,606, the Bronx with 12,607 and Staten Island with 5,681.

Autumn was the most popular season name, coming in at No. 86 on the most-popular-names list, followed by Summer at No. 88 and Winter at No. 113. August and June tied for the most-popular month name (No. 110), and April was No. 120.

