Hosting U.S. Ambassador to U.N., Netanyahu Says More States to Normalize Ties

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 9:00 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (L.) and Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan (R.) meet with U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Kelly Craft (not seen). (Haim Zach/GPO)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday morning met with U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Kelly Craft. Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan also attended the meeting.

Netanyahu said, “Welcome to Israel. I want to start by saying how much we appreciate the strong position that you have held in the United Nations representing the powerful position and consistent position that President Trump has had defending the truth and defending the State of Israel. It’s the same thing in these forums.

“Often when I went to serve as Ambassador to the United Nations a great Rebbe, the Lubavitcher Rebbe, called it the house of lies. He said there’s so much lies and so much darkness that remember that in a place of complete darkness, if you light one candle of truth, that light is seen far and wide.

“President Trump and his team have done wonders to dispel so many of the myths and slanders against the Jewish people and the Jewish state and we are eternally grateful for that. We think there are great opportunities. You must be seeing that, as does Ambassador Erdan at the United Nations. You can see the Arab countries, some have already come forward, others are coming forward. You see this great change in this circle of peace, real peace, peace for peace and peace through strength that is being realized with this continual American assistance. I think we should continue that policy and we’re going to see many, many more countries, a lot more than people expect and perhaps a lot sooner than people expect.

“We had a delegation that came back from Morocco yesterday and had an unbelievable meeting with King Mohammed, and this is a realization of dreams. We have people of Israel yearning for peace, praying for peace and dreaming of peace. That dream is being realized today, thanks to many of your efforts and the efforts of the Trump administration and their defense of Israel, of truth and of genuine peace. Thank you for all that. Welcome to Jerusalem.”

Ambassador Gilad Erdan thanked Ambassador Craft for her support of Israel in the Security Council and other U.N. institutions and for defending Israel against the darkness that is built in against it. “You were instrumental in triggering the snapback mechanism against Iran to ensure that critical sanctions remain in place. You truly understand that a nuclear Iran is an existential threat, not only to Israel but to the entire world,” Ambassador Erdan said.