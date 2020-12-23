Vizhnitz to Take Over Nyack College Campus for Yeshivah

NEW YORK -



The Vizhnitz kehillah has purchased the Nyack College Campus in the former town of South Nyack to be utilized as a yeshivah.

The purchase took place on December 18, for $45.5 million, the Rockland County Business Journal reported.

The proceeds of the sale included paying off the college’s $38.5 million loan to Procida Funding.

That same week, the small town of South Nyack voted to formally dissolve and become part of the larger town of Orangetown. Both are in Rockland County.

Vizhnitz stated their intention was to convert the campus into a yeshivah for 500 students, and for living quarters for faculty and their families. It is unclear if they intend to use the entire 107-acre campus, or sell off parcels of the area.