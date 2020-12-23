Previously Unknown Photograph of the Chafetz Chaim Zt”l Discovered

Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 11:48 pm |

Previously unknown photo of the Chafetz Chaim, (Hamevaser)

In a stunning revelation, a photograph of the Chafetz Chaim, zt”l, was discovered in a pack of documents, and was revealed by Rabbi Dun Schlesinger in conjunction with the release of a book detailing the tale of the Chafetz Chaim’s plan to move to Eretz Yisrael.

Rabbi Schlesinger discovered the pile of documents in an estate which contained documents and money which was involved in the plans of the Chafetz Chaim to move to Eretz Yisrael. Rabbi Yosef Chaim Chagiz of Yerushalayim had sent 100 lirot to cover the travel expenses of the tzaddik. When the Chafetz Chaim cancelled his plans, he returned the funds to Rabbi Chagiz.

Amongst the documents was the picture of the Chafetz Chaim seated at a table with two unknown people. This photo, one of the rare pictures of the Chafetz Chaim, and was first published in Hamevaser on Wednesday, 8 Teves/December 23, and was greeted with excitement by Yidden worldwide.