Beginning Wednesday Night: Quarantine in a Designated Hotel Upon Entry to Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 5:33 am |

A worker wears protective clothing outside the Dan Hotel in Yerushalayim. (Yossi Zamir/Flash90/File)

As of 10 p.m. on Wednesday, there will be a requirement for all arrivals to quarantine in a designated hotel upon entry to Israel. This is the policy of the Health Ministry and IDF Home Front Command, which are responsible for the issue, and includes everyone – Israelis and foreign nationals alike, of all professions, entering Israel from any country worldwide. Those who are able to enter Israel before 10 p.m. on Wednesday will be allowed to quarantine at home.

While the official period of quarantine is 14 days, this period can be shortened to 10 days, conditional on two negative PCR tests. The first PCR test should be done as soon as possible, and the second test on the ninth day from arrival and no less than 24 hours after the first test. People in quarantine must take their PCR tests at drive-in facilities.

As of Wednesday, there are no more “green countries.” All countries are “red” and entry to Israel from any country requires quarantine.

The Government Press Office added that journalists arriving from all countries (including the U.K., Denmark and South Africa – the ban on these countries is canceled) will be allowed to enter upon presentation of a permit to board the flight. There is no change in the regulation and process for obtaining the entry permit; as previously, the permit is only granted to B1 visa holders and their family members returning from short visits or work abroad.