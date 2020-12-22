Normalization Launched Successfully in Morocco

YERUSHALAYIM -

There was news of rapid progress in the normalization of ties between Israel and Morocco on Tuesday, including the opening of diplomatic offices and a series of bilateral agreements.

Senior Adviser to President Donald Trump Jared Kushner, who is leading the American-Israeli delegation hailed “huge strides” during the day’s meetings.

The two countries committed to opening liaison offices in the next few weeks in Rabat and Tel Aviv, respectively, after being closed for about 20 years, officials said.

The visit in Rabat was aimed at finalizing a series of bilateral and trilateral agreements to be signed in the coming days. Six of them were to be signed on Tuesday.

Travel between Israel and Morocco is expected to expand significantly, and Kushner quipped that while many Israelis have traveled to the United Arab Emirates after the signing of a normalization deal, he expects that Morocco will “give it a run for its money,” given the large number of Israelis who came from Morocco in the post-independence period.