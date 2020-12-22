Israel Submarine Committee Resigns

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 4:51 am |

Israeli sailors stand on a German-built “Rahav” submarine on its arrival to the military port in Haifa, in 2016.(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

Justice Amnon Straschnov, the chairman of the Submarine Committee charged with investigating the Submarine Affair, informed Defense Minister Benny Gantz that the committee members were submitting their resignation. He blamed their resignation on the “attempts of State Attorney Avichai Mandelblit to limit [the Committee’s] authority.

The letter of Judge Amnon Straschnov.

“I thank you for the trust, and I sadly inform you that we will not be able to continue to serve as members of the committee, while its powers are extremely limited and thus cannot exhaust the investigation and reach the truth,” Straschnov wrote to Gantz.