De Blasio Calls on State to Extend Speed Camera Usage

Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 2:50 pm |

A man waits to cross Clarkson Street near a public high school, in New York, Tuesday, March 19, 2019. T (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio urged state lawmakers to change laws regarding speed cameras and allow them to operate 24/7.

At his press conference on Tuesday, de Blasio said that while this year had significantly fewer fatalities than recent years, three-quarters of all traffic fatalities occurred in areas or during times that did not have speed cameras operating.

Speed camera recording and ticketing limits are controlled by the state, and de Blasio said his administration was calling upon the state government to loosen restrictions on speed camera usage.

Specifically, the city wants to allow speed cameras to operate 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.

“Emptier streets are not an invitation to drive at unsafe speeds, and we will not let drivers threaten New Yorkers’ safety without consequence,” said Mayor de Blasio. “I’m proud to stand with partners in government across the city and state to increase enforcement and call for commonsense traffic safety reforms that let us catch bad actors, no matter when they choose to put this city at risk.”

Under current state law, there are speed cameras located in 750 school zones throughout the city, and can only be operated from 6 AM to 10 PM on weekdays.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in speeding and speeding-related traffic fatalities in New York City. We need to be doing everything in our power to crack down on reckless motorists who speed, threatening the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and other drivers who share the streets… it’s time to pump the brakes on dangerous driving by utilizing speed cameras in hotspots at night and on weekends,” said State Senator Brad Hoylman in a press release.