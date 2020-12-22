California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to Replace Kamala Harris in the Senate

NEW YORK -

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

California Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill Kamala Harris’ seat in the U.S. Senate, Axios reported.

“Through his tenacity, integrity, smarts and grit, California is gaining a tested fighter in their corner who will be a fierce ally in D.C., lifting up our state’s values and making sure we secure the critical resources to emerge stronger from this pandemic,” Newsom said in a statement.

Harris will be sworn in as Joe Biden’s Vice President on January 20th, 2021.

Padilla would be the first Latino to represent California in the Senate, and bring the total number of Latino Senators to six.

He would serve the remainder of Harris’ term, and be up for reelection in 2022.

“I am honored and humbled by the trust placed in me by Governor Newsom, and I intend to work each and every day to honor that trust and deliver for all Californians,” Padilla said in a statement.