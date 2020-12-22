AstraZeneca says its Vaccine Should be Effective Against New Coronavirus Variant

(Reuters) -

A test tube labelled ‘Vaccine’ is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc told Reuters on Tuesday that its COVID-19 vaccine should be effective against the new coronavirus variant, adding that studies were under way to fully probe the impact of the mutation.

“AZD1222 (AstraZeneca’s vaccine candidate) contains the genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein, and the changes to the genetic code seen in this new viral strain do not appear to change the structure of the spike protein,” an AstraZeneca spokesperson said in an email.

India is likely to approve Oxford/AstraZeneca‘s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use by next week after its local manufacturer submitted additional data sought by authorities, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. This could be the first country to give the regulatory green light for the British drugmaker’s vaccine as the British medicine regulator continues to examine data from the trials.