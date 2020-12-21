U.S. Treasury Not Seeing Damage from Widespread Hack

(REUTERS/Hamodia) -

A vehicle drives past the U.S. Treasury Department in Washington, D.C., U.S. December 13, 2020. (REUTERS/Raphael Satter)

A recently uncovered hacking campaign of U.S. agencies impacted the Treasury Department’s unclassified systems but the department has not seen any damage, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a media interview on Monday.

“We do not see any breaking into our classified systems. Our unclassified systems did have some access,” Mnuchin said about the massive hack, suspected to have been carried out by Russians, which penetrated multiple government agencies. “I will say that the good news is there has been no damage, nor have we seen any large amounts of information displaced.”

Others have been more explicit in naming who is widely believed to be behind the elaborate hacking attempt.

There is no question that Russia is behind the recent hacking campaign against the United States, the head of the U.S. House of Representatives intelligence panel said on Sunday, warning that efforts to play down Moscow’s role was a threat to U.S. national security.

“Based on what I’ve seen, I don’t think there’s any question that it was Russia,” House intelligence committee Chairman Adam Schiff said in an interview. “It just uniformly destructive and deceitful, and injurious … to our national security.”