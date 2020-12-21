Report: Netanyahu Seeking Third Full Lockdown

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 21, 2020 at 4:53 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wears a protective face mask in Ramat Gan, Israel on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (Amir Cohen/Pool via AP)

Israelis could well find themselves in another full lockdown very soon.

After the coronavirus cabinet failed to reach agreement on Sunday over a proposal to tighten restrictions in the face of rising infection rates, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ was said to be in favor of a full lockdown “within days,” according to media reports.

Netanyahu will call for a full cabinet meeting, which he believes will be more receptive to a lockdown than the coronavirus cabinet, Channel 13 said.

The channel said Netanyahu told the ministers on Sunday that he prefers a full lockdown to increased limitations on commerce, and it will work “more effectively.”