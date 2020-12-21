Kushner Stops in Yerushalayim on Way to Morocco

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 21, 2020

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and White House senior advisor Jared Kushner at a tree planting ceremony in Yerushalayim a day ahead of Kushner’s trip to Morocco to start the normalization process, Monday. (Marc Israel Sellem/POOL)

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner stopped in Yerushalayim on Monday en route to Morocco with Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat to see the King about the normalization process.

Kushner participated with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyah in a tree-planting ceremony in his honor at the Grove of Nations in the Yerushalayim Forest.

“We are here in the Grove of Nations for the planting of eighteen olive trees. Now the numerical value of the Hebrew letters for eighteen is chai, which means life, and the olive branch is a traditional symbol of life and peace. It is fitting that we choose to honor Jared Kushner in this way. Jared, you’ve played a critical role in the inception and in the implementation of the Abraham Accords. These accords have shown the world, and the entire Middle East of course, how to shed hostility and conflict and how to embrace the path of life and peace,” Netanyahu said.

Kushner said that as the grandchild of Holocaust survivors trees were an important part of his family’s history. He recalled how during the Holocaust his grandparents had hid in the forest and fought the Nazis.

“The peace agreements that we have made are planted seeds that will sustain life and bear fruit if tended to correctly,” he said.

Kushner ended his remarks by thanking Netanyahu, who “has been a tremendous partner for peace.”

Netanyahu asked Kushner to thank the King of Morocco for the brave and historic decision he had made in establishing ties with Israel.