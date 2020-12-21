Coalition Split Over Lockdown

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 21, 2020 at 12:56 pm |

Likud MK Yoav Kisch. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The delay in the coronavirus cabinet in deciding on further restrictions and a possible full lockdown on Sunday and Monday, is like everything else, entangled in the political standoff between Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ and Defense Minister and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.

Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch (Likud) told Army Radio on Monday that “the prime minister wanted to make a decision in the coronavirus cabinet [in favor of] a lockdown. Gantz claimed this isn’t the right time and is blocking the decision.”

The matter, which had ended inconclusively after several hours of debate in the coronavirus cabinet on Sunday, was removed from the agenda on Monday.

Meanwhile, the number of daily coronavirus infections has exceeded 2,800 since last week, prompting Health Ministry officials to insist on stringent measures.

“The coronavirus cabinet must act. The price of any delay is human lives. I hope Blue and White comes to its senses,” said Kisch.