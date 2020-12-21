10,000 Israelis Vaccinated on First Day, 200,000 Reserved Appointments

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 21, 2020 at 7:01 am |

Harav Yitzchok Ezrachi receives a Covid-19 vaccine, at Meuhedet Covid-19 vaccination center in Yerushalayim, on Monday. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

About ten thousand people received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Sunday, during the first day of Israel’s mass-vaccination program, the Health Ministry reported Monday morning.

The Health Ministry also said that it expects the number of people per day receiving doses of the vaccination to increase in the coming days, after some 200,000 appointments were made for injections in the coming days.

Currently, the vaccines are reserved for healthcare workers, people over 60, and other groups deemed to be at high-risk for the coronavirus.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) said Monday: “The HMOs are meeting the challenge! Their preparations led to 10,000 healthcare workers being vaccinated – in just the first day.”