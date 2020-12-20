Report: Israel Won’t Publicly Oppose Biden’s Return to Iran Nuclear Deal

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 4:24 am |

This photo released in 2019 by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, shows centrifuge machines in the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in central Iran. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP, File)

Israel will not publicly oppose Joe Biden and his team’s intentions to return to the nuclear deal with Iran, Yerushalayim had promised during initial talks that have recently taken place between Israeli and U.S. officials, Yediot Acharonot reported.

However, Israel will recommend to the new administration not to return to the old agreement between Iran and world powers from which President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018, but to reach a new agreement.

Israel also wants another agreement, under which Iran’s belligerent activities in the Middle East through militias will be restricted.