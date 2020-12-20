Israel to Ban Entry From Three Countries Due to New COVID Strain

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 3:58 am |

The empty incoming flights hall at the Ben Gurion International Airport. (Flash90)

Following the emergence of a new variant of the coronavirus, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning that it would recommend that people not be allowed to enter Israel from South Africa, Denmark and England.

In addition, the Coronavirus Cabinet will recommend that people coming into the country from in Australia and New Zealand stay in quarantine in a coronavirus hotel upon their return.

“We are already working to stop flights to Israel from countries to which the British coronavirus mutation has arrived,” Head of Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis told 103FM on Sunday morning, citing South Africa, England and Australia as examples.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and scientists announced on Saturday that the new strain of coronavirus identified in the country is up to 70% more infectious.

Johnson also said London and southeast England, which are currently in the highest level of a three-tier system of rules, would now be placed in a new Tier 4 level.

While the strain is definitely more infectious, scientists say it is not known to be more lethal or resistant to vaccines.

“This mutation causes a faster infection, and there is no evidence that it is resistant to the vaccine that was developed,” Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy told Kan Reshet Bet Radio on Sunday morning.

“We are following with concern,” Coronavirus Commissioner Nachman Ash told Walla News on Sunday morning. “At the moment we think the vaccine will work on the new mutation as well.”

Though the Health Ministry confirmed Motzoei Shabbos that all countries will be designated as red destinations to combat the recent spike in coronavirus morbidity rates, visitors from other previously-green countries have been given until December 26 to return to Israel without any isolation required.