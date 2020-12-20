Iran-Linked Group Hacks Israeli Defense Companies

YERUSHALAYIM -

Exhibition of missiles at Israel Aerospace Industries area, Paris air show 2015. (Tiraden)

Iran was thought to be behind a hacking operation mounted against the Israeli defense industry, according to media reports on Sunday.

The group Pay2Key, linked to Iran, claimed responsibility for the attacks in a tweet: “Knock Knock! Tonight is longer than longest night for @ILAerospaceIAI,” the message read.

Israeli Aerospace Industries, the largest defense company in the country, was apparently the chief target of the hacking, which attacked a whole swathe of companies in the industry.

Israeli Aerospace Industries says the matter is under investigation.

According to Check Point, Israel’s leading cyber security firm, some 141 Israeli companies were cyberattacked in November and 137 in October, representing a significant increase in such incidents.