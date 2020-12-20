Harav Yitzchak Yosef: All Should Vaccinate for COVID

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 6:02 am |

The letter of Rishon LeTzion Harav Yitzchak Yosef.

Sephardic Chief Rabbi, Rishon LeTzion Harav Yitzchak Yosef, shlita, on Sunday called on the Israeli public to vaccinate against COVID-19

“I hereby address my brother my son in the Holy Land,” writes Harav Yosef in his letter, “to obey the doctors’ instructions, as it is said in the Torah ‘Venishmarten me’od lenafshoseichem.’

“Therefore, after we were informed b’ezrat Hashem that a vaccine has been found to prevent infection with the coronavirus and all the necessary attempts were made to perfect the vaccine, the experts now say that the vaccine is indeed beneficial in stopping the plague and is not at all dangerous.

“Therefore, everyone should be vaccinated according to the doctors’ instructions without delay and thus prevent danger from himself and others.”

Finally, the Rishon LeTzion writes: “And Hashem will listen to the voice of our cry and hear our prayers and remove the plague and the sword and the destroyer over all his people Israel and we will hear the good news, amen.”