NEW YORK -

Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 12:52 pm |

Hamodia is saddened to report the passing of Rabbi Yaakov Levitz, z”l. Rabbi Levitz was the proprietor of Im Hasefer, which distributed thousands of seforim to stores throughout the United States.

The levayah is scheduled Sunday afternoon, December 20, at 2:00 p.m. at The Lakewood Chapel (East Seventh Street Chapel). Kevurah will be in Eretz Yisrael.

Yehi zichro baruch.