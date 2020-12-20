Anti-Semitic Graffiti on School Being Investigated as Hate Crime

NEW YORK -

Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 3:17 pm |

The New York City Police Department Hate Crimes Task Force is looking for two men who vandalized a Beis Yaakov with hateful anti-Semitic graffiti.

The two men approached the Mesilas Bias Yaakov High School, located at 420 19 Street, on December 13th. They were caught on camera and video spray-painting a swastika on the side of the building before fleeing.

THE NYPD has released photos of the two and are asking the public to submit their tips and help identity the perpetrators.

Mayor Bill de Blasio described the situation as “despicable” and wrote on Twitter, “This kind of hatred has no home in our city. To the Mesilas Bias Yaakov community: your city stands with you. We denounce this vile act of anti-Semitism with one voice.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement that “I am disgusted by reports of anti-Semitic graffiti that was recently found scrawled on the side of Mesilas Bais Yaakov in Brooklyn. This bigoted attack — which came as the family of New York celebrated Hanukkah — is simply despicable, and the fact that these vandals targeted an institution focused on educating our children makes their act of hate even more reprehensible….In New York, we are committed to protecting those who are targeted because of who they are or what they believe, and I am directing the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to immediately offer assistance in this investigation.”