Poll: Likud UP to 29 Seats, Sa’ar 19, Yamina 13, Blue and White 7

A new poll released Friday by Ma’ariv shows the Likud on the rise, while Yamina continues to lose ground as former Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar’s new party is projected to become the second largest party in the Knesset.

According to the poll, if new elections were held today, the Likud would remain the largest faction in the Knesset with 29 seats.

While significantly down from the 36 seats the Likud has in the current Knesset, this is up from most recent polls.

Sa’ar’s new party, New Hope – Unity for Israel, is poised to become the second largest Knesset faction with 19 seats, down from 20 in the previous poll.

The Yamina party, on the other hand, continues to lose votes, falling from 14 seats in the previous poll to 13 – far down from the mid-20s the party was polling before Sa’ar announced the establishment of his party.

The Yesh Atid-Telem alliance is tied with Yamina for third place at 13 seats, with the Joint List of Arab parties following with 11 seats – down from the 15 it won in March.

Blue and White is up to seven seats in this poll, as is Yisrael Beytenu. The Meretz faction received five seats in the poll.

Among the chareidi parties, Shas is projected to win eight seats, as is United Torah Judaism.