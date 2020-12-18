Coronavirus Cabinet to Convene Sunday to Vote on Closures

YERUSHALAYIM -

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing protective gears as they work at the coronavirus ward of the hospital in Yeushalayim, Thursday. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The Coronavirus Cabinet is to convene on Sunday to vote on the tightening of restrictions, including the closure of almost all trade.

The government said last week that if the average number of daily cases reaches 2,500 or if the coefficient of infection rises to 1.32, it will enforce the policy of “tight restraint,” which includes closure of the trade sector, the education system in “red” and “orange” municipalities and reduction of public transport.

According to the National Security Council, in the next few days the country is expected to reach 2,500 new cases a day on average.

The cabinet vote will take place instead of the weekly government meeting that was cancelled due to a political deadlock over state budget.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry on Friday morning, 2,809 people were diagnosed with coronavirus in Israel in the last day.

419 patients are listed in serious condition, including 105 who are intubated.

The country’s death toll stands at 3,050.