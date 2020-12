NEW YORK -

Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 11:01 am |

A major snowstorm in New York City on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. (Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office)

With the year’s first major snowstorm easing, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Thursday that in-person school and outdoor dining will resume on Friday.

Outdoor dining in Manhattan should be up and running by Thursday evening, but other boroughs are waiting on an announcement from the Department of Sanitation on how early the snow can be cleared.

Alternate side parking has been canceled through the weekend.