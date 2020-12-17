Want up-to-the-
December 17, 2020
December 17, 2020
ב' טבת תשפ"א
ב' טבת תשפ"א
Community
Chanukah Winter Wonderland
Community
Chanukah Winter Wonderland
Thursday, December 17, 2020
ב' טבת תשפ"א
Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 2:31 pm |
ב' טבת תשפ"א
Seventh night of Chanukah. Midwood, Brooklyn, N.Y. (R.J. Nathan)
7th day Chanukah Snow, Baltimore. (Shoshana Kruger)
Teamwork to get a car cleaned off so we can get to cheder! (S Goldberg)
(S Goldberg)
ahrele Goldberg having fun in the snow, in Baltimore. (S Goldberg)
Happy and Snowy Chanukah in Baltimore.
(Chaim Yosef and Bracha Swigard)
(B. Schon)
(B. Schon)
(B. Schon)
(B. Schon)
(B. Schon)
Yitzchak and Yosef Schwartz,
Lakewood, N.J.
(B Herman)
(B Herman)
Yisrael Weinscneider of Baltimore.
East 19th Street, Midwood. (Kaenan Hertz)
East 19th Street, Midwood. (Kaenan Hertz)
In Front of K’hal Adath Jeshurun (Breuer’s), Washington Heights, NY. (Ben Ettlinger)
Washington Heights, NYC. (Ben Ettlinger)
Washington Heights, NYC. (Ben Ettlinger)
(N Raindel)
(N Raindel)
(B. Schon)
(Chaim Teitelbaum)
(B. Schon)
(B. Schon)
Jackson, N.J. (C Fuchs)
(S Kruger)
