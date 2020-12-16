Report: Ashkenazi Mulling Departure From Blue and White

YERUSHALAYIM -

Blue and White leaders Benny Gantz (L.) and Gabi Ashkenazi, in Feb. 2020. (Gili Yaari /Flash90)

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi is considering his resignation from the Blue and White party as Israel seems headed for its fourth round of elections in two years.

An unnamed senior Blue and White official said that Ashkenazi is reluctant to remain in a “crumbling party that is getting five or six Knesset seats in the polls.”

A Channel 12 News poll predicted Tuesday that were elections held at this time, Likud would maintain its lead, winning 27 seats, with Gideon Sa’ar’s party winning 21 seats, making it the second-largest faction in the Knesset.

The poll projected Yesh Atid would win 14 seats, followed by Yamina (13), Joint Arab List (11), chareidi parties Shas and United Torah Judaism with eight seats each, and Yisrael Beytenu, Blue and White and Meretz with six Knesset seats each.