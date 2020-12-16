Community

Massive Fire in Felders Shul in Boro Park Leaves Shul Destroyed, One Person Injured

By Hamodia Staff

A massive fire broke out in Felders shul in Boro Park on 18th Ave. and 49th St., early Wednesday morning. The shul and building were destroyed in the flames, but, baruch Hashem, all the people were rescued. One elderly woman was transported to the hospital.
The damaged building