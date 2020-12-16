Massive Fire in Felders Shul in Boro Park Leaves Shul Destroyed, One Person Injured

Want up-to-the-
December 16, 2020
By Hamodia Staff
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
א' טבת תשפ"א
Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 8:28 am |
א' טבת תשפ"א
A massive fire broke out in Felders shul in Boro Park on 18th Ave. and 49th St., early Wednesday morning. The shul and building were destroyed in the flames, but,
baruch Hashem
, all the people were rescued. One elderly woman was transported to the hospital.
The damaged building
