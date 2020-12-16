Couple From Migdal Haemek Killed in Collision on Route 90

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 8:57 am |

The crashed car. (ZAKA)

A couple, z”l, from Migdal Haemek, said to be in their sixties,were killed in a car accident that occurred on Wednesday near Al-Auja on Route 90 in the Jordan Valley.

MDA paramedics, with the assistance of an IDF medical team, did their best to try to save the lives of the couple, but were ultimately forced to determine their deaths.

A truck driver who was lightly injured was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital. Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the faal accident.