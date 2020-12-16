Chanukah Shiurim and Drashos at Yerushalayim’s Yeshivas Oraysa

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 7:44 am |

Harav Yekutiel Abuchatzeira, shlita, leads dancing during the tisch in Yeshivas Oraysa.

As every year, this year too, special shiurim in halachah and aggadah were delivered in Yeshivas Oraysa in Yerushalayim during Chanukah.

On Sunday, the Admor Harav Yekutiel Abuchatzeira, shlita, was hosted in the yeshivah. The Admor was greeted by Harav David Sheffer, shlita, the Rosh Yeshivah. Afterwards, the Admor led a special Chanukah tisch, during which he spoke in the beis medrash. At the end he spoke with the bachurim in halachah and aggadah.

Harav Reuven Elbaz, shlita.

The Admor was deeply impressed by the special atmosphere of the yeshivah. Before the end of the visit, he distributed Chanukah gelt to the bachurim and blessed each of them personally.

On Monday, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivat Ohr HaChaim, Harav Reuven Elbaz, shlita, visited the yeshivah and delivered a special shiur.

Harav Menashe Yisrael Reisman, shlita.

Later in the week, the yeshivah hosted other Rabbanim and darshanim, including the noted Maggid Harav Menashe Yisrael Reisman, who swept the yeshivah bachurim in a fascinating shiur into the depths of Chanukah and its meanings according to pshat and drush.