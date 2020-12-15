Virtual Mideast Energy Conference in Works

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 5:58 pm |

U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette holds up a graphic at a recent conference on energy. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The U.S. is promoting a Mideast conference on energy issues to which Israel, several Arab countries and the Palestinians will be invited, The Jerusalem Post reported on Tuesday.

“We spoke briefly of invitations perhaps out to Oman, Sudan, Morocco, the Palestinian Authority, as well as to Saudi Arabia and to Jordan,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette told reporters in a telephone briefing Tuesday during his visit to the United Arab Emirates.

“These invitations will go out shortly. We are hopeful they will accept them, and we will conduct this meeting virtually in January,” Brouillette said.

Brouillette held talks on energy in the UAE with regional officials, including Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steintiz, who participated by teleconference, on ways to provide affordable energy for countries in the region. They also spoke about electricity, natural gas pipes and emerging U.S. technology, Brouillette said, adding that the January meeting would be an extension of what transpired on Tuesday.