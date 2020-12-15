Supreme Court Asks Lower Court Reconsider Ruling Upholding New Jersey Limits on Religious Gatherings

Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 12:22 pm |

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy at a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in Newark this week. (Edwin J. Torres)

The U.S. Supreme Court has asked a lower court to reconsider a ruling upholding New Jersey’s limits on religious gatherings, in light of a recent Supreme Court case striking down certain limitations in New York.

Under pandemic guidelines enacted by Gov. Phil Murphy, New Jersey limits indoor worship services to the lesser of 150 people or 25% of the building’s maximum occupancy (but never fewer than 10 people).

But a lawsuit filed by the Thomas More Society, a public-interest law firm focusing on religious liberties, on behalf of a North Caldwell priest and a Lakewood rabbi, argued that these limits are unconstitutional, since the state permits various secular gatherings, such as at businesses and schools, at either 100% or 50% of occupancy, without numerical limit.

The state had argued that gatherings at houses of worship were more appropriately comparable to those at theaters and concert halls, which face even more-severe restrictions, and that religious gatherings therefore are actually being given favorable treatment. The federal district court had accepted this argument in ruling against the houses of worship’s injunction request on October 2. The plaintiffs appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, and sought an injunction pending that appeal. The Third Circuit denied an injunction, so plaintiffs filed an appeal for injunction to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The plaintiffs argued that the district court was wrong to make the comparison to theaters and concert halls. “The question is whether any unprohibited activities are at least as risky as religious activities,” the suit says, arguing that “under Governor Murphy’s spate of executive orders, a vast swath of permitted secular activities manifestly endanger the government’s interest — ‘containing the virus’ —to the same or greater degree as houses of worship, and yet none are as restricted as houses of worship,” citing examples of schools, manufacturers, warehouses and food processing centers.

L-R: Thomas More Society attorneys Christopher Ferrara, Michael McHale and Stephen Crampton, part of the legal teeam representing the plaintiffs. (Thomas More Society)

The plaintiffs also claim that the state’s mask mandate in houses of worship is unconstitutional, because during services the mask may be removed only briefly such as when necessary for the performance of a religious ritual, while “numerous open-ended exemptions from mask-wearing are afforded for secular reasons such as health, practicability, exercise, office work, and more, with no temporal limitation to a brief moment.”

On Nov. 25, the Supreme Court granted an injunction to Orthodox Jewish and Catholic groups against restrictions on houses of worship in New York, in a case that had similar arguments over whether houses of worship should be compared to businesses, which have fewer restrictions, or only to theaters and concert halls, which have greater restrictions.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court did not grant the requested injunction to the New Jersey plaintiffs who had sought to overturn the limitations, but set aside the October 2 ruling, and asked the district court to reconsider the case in light of the Supreme Court’s Nov. 25 ruling.

Neither Murphy’s office nor the Thomas More Society responded to Hamodia’s request for comment on the lawsuit.

Since the Nov. 25 ruling, the Supreme Court has granted several similar rulings to lawsuits in other states – declining to issue an injunction, but asking the lower courts to reconsider its rulings in light of the Nov. 25 case.

In comments to Hamodia on Tuesday, Josh Blackman, a constitutional law professor at South Texas College of Law Houston, criticized the Court for not granting the injunction.



“The Supreme Court punted again on New Jersey’s restrictions,” said Blackman, a religious-liberties advocate who filed one of several suits against New York’s COVID restrictions. “Houses of worship will remain subject to these rules for the foreseeable future.”

