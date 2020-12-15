‘Significant’ Number of Gmail Users Experiencing Problems

Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 5:20 pm |

A substantial number of Gmail accounts are experiencing problems, Google announced Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a significant subset of users,” the company said. “The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.”

Gmail is the most popular email service in the world, with more than 1.5 billion global active users, according to a CNBC report last year. Google did not provide the exact number of accounts that are experiencing issues Tuesday.

Google is providing updates on the outage here.