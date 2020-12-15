Senate Leader McConnell Congratulates ‘President-elect Joe Biden’

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 10:54 am |

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Washington, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their Electoral College victory during a Senate speech on Tuesday.

“The Electoral College has spoken; so today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden,” said McConnell. “The President-elect…has devoted himself to public service for many years.”

The Electoral College met on Monday, and affirmed Biden won 306 votes, more than the 270 required to clinch the election. President Trump won 232.

“Beyond our differences, all Americans can take pride our nation has a female Vice-President elect for the very first time,” McConnell added, congratulating Kamala Harris.

“I look forward to finishing out the next 36 days strong with President Trump,” McConnell concluded. “Our nation needs us to add another bipartisan chapter to this record of achievement.”

McConnell is the highest-ranking Republican to congratulate Biden.

Despite a series of setbacks in state and federal courts, as well as the Supreme Court, Trump has vowed to peruse all legal challenges to the election.

The Inauguration is scheduled to take place on January 20th.