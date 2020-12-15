In Monsey, a Reminder of a Chanukah Miracle

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

The new menorah stand in shul. (Rabbi Yisroel Kahan)

Acting fast, Yosef Gluck seized and threw a table at the masked man, stunning him and sending him running out the door. The attacker had entered during HaRav Chaim Rothenberg’s Chanukah celebration in Monsey, and wielding a knife, attacked the innocent men who had gathered to enjoy the holiday.

The bravery of Yosef Gluck, who used whatever he could grab as a defensive weapon, and then followed the attacker to memorize his getaway car’s license plate, saved many in HaRav Rothenberg’s home that Chanukah night in Monsey, December 28, 2019.

Tragically, one of the men who had been stabbed, Yosef Neumann hy”d, died of his wounds several months later.

Now, one year since Gluck threw the table, shattering it and frightening the attacker, the table has painstakingly recrafted onto dreidel-shaped menorah stand for the shul. Rabbi Yisroel Kahan, a Monsey rabbi, posted photos of the broken table and the new stand on Twitter, with the caption “it reminds us of G-d’s MIRACLE.”

Emblazoned on the stand’s sides are the inscription, “נס גדול היה פה,” (“a great miracle happened here”) to commemorate how the Almighty gave Monsey their own Chanukah miracle.