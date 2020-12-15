BD”E Rabbi Avraham Wolfson

Yerushalayim -

Rabbi Avraham Wolfson, one of the greatest tomchim of Olam Hatorah was niftar at the age of 70.

Son of the late Rabbi Mordechai Zeev Wolfson, founder of the Wolfson Foundation, he lived in Flatbush, New York, where his home was open to Roshei Yeshivah when they came to raise funds for their institutions.

About eight months ago, Reb Avraham suffered a heart attack, and a month ago he was hospitalized. His situation deteriorated until this morning when he returned his soul to its Creator .

He left behind his brothers, Rabbi Aharon and Rabbi Moshe Wolfson, and the rest of his family who walk the path of the Torah.

His levayah will to take place in Flatbush, after which it will leave for Eretz Yisrael.

Yehi zichro baruch