Amazon to Israel Via UAE

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 12:09 pm |

An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

The online retail behemoth Amazon has plans to ship merchandise to Israel using its warehouses in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Globes reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

The decision was reportedly taken after the normalization of ties between Israel and the UAE, freeing up Amazon expansion in Israel which had been stalled during a shift to the U.S. market due to the pandemic, which drove up demand there.

At one point, Amazon cancelled shipping to Israel, but later resumed it on a limited basis. Demand from Israel dropped because many items are not worth purchasing due to the exceptionally high cost of shipping.

Amazon is looking to expand in the Middle East generally, and is reportedly building a 420,000 square meter warehouse in Egypt. Since 2018 Amazon has also had major operations in Turkey.