Abbas Speaks Out Against Qatar, Oman Normalizing Ties With Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 3:11 am |

Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani meets with Palestinian Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh in Doha, Qatar, Monday. (Palestinian President Office (PPO)/Handout via Reuters)

Palestinian Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, in a meeting Monday with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani stressed that any deal with Israel would set back the U.S. plans to force Israel back to peace talks. He urged him not to sign any such agreement, according to a report in Saudi Arabia’s Elaph news site.

He also sent a message with senior Fatah party official Jibril Rajoub to Oman saying that normalizing ties with Israel harms Palestinian national interests.

Senior officials in Oman told Elaph that Rajoub’s last-minute trip to the emirate to meet with close associates of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq came as a surprise.