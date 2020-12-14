U.S. to Remove Sudan From Terrorism List on Monday

KHARTOUM, Sudan (Reuters) -

Monday, December 14, 2020 at 2:12 am |

Khartoum Airport and Africa Street, in the Sudanese capital. (Hind Mekki El Mardi)

Washington’s decision to remove Sudan from a list of state sponsors of terrorism comes into effect on Monday, the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum said.

“The Secretary of State has signed a notification stating rescission of Sudan’s State Sponsor of Terrorism designation is effective as of today (December 14), to be published in the Federal Register,” the embassy said in a statement.

Sudan has had the designation since 1993, on the grounds that ousted President Omar al-Bashir was harboring militant groups. It has cut Sudan off from financial assistance and investment.

The move comes after a 45-day Congressional review period following President Donald Trump’s announcement of his intention to remove Sudan from the list, which was swiftly followed by the announcement that Israel and Sudan intend to normalize relations.