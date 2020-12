DUBAI (Reuters) -

Monday, December 14, 2020 at 8:28 am |

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a meeting in Tehran, Iran. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that Tehran’s missile program was non-negotiable, adding that Joe Biden is “well aware of it.”

Biden appears to see a return to the 2015 international nuclear deal as a prelude to wider talks on Iran’s nuclear work, its ballistic missiles and regional activities.