Israel Nears 3,000 Coronavirus Deaths in Grim Milestone

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 14, 2020 at 5:38 am |

Magen David Adom medical workers test Israelis at a drive-through site to collect samples for coronavirus testing in Yerushalayim on Sunday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israel on Monday edged closer to reaching a grim milestone of 3,000 coronavirus-related deaths, with the Health Ministry saying that after 16 more coronavirus patients passed away from the disease on Sunday, the official death toll now stands at 2,999.

The ministry said that on Sunday 1,707 people tested positive for coronavirus after 50,641 tests had been conducted, putting the infection rate at 3.4%.

At least 353 patients are in serious condition, of whom 122 are ventilated. The infection coefficient (R) now stands somewhere between 1.15 and 1.2.

According to the Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center, the relatively high coefficient is likely to result in the number of daily cases rising to at least 2,500 a day within the next two weeks.

In Israel, there are currently 17,373 active coronavirus patients ill with the disease. About 2,950 of them reside in Yerushalayim, 519 live in Haifa, 499 in Tel Aviv, 477 in Nazareth, 382 in Sakhnin, 353 in Petach Tikva, 321 in Shefar’am, 277 in Tamra, 271 in Holon, 259 in Be’er Sheva, 256 in Netanya, 242 in Umm al-Fahm, 215 in Bnei Brak, 210 in Majdal Shams and 203 in Ashdod.